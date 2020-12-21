Turkish court hands former HDP deputy 22-year prison sentence over links to bloody-minded PKK

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a former deputy from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to over 20 years in prison for being a member of an armed terrorist group and making propaganda for it twice, according to a judicial source.

The Heavy Penal Court no: 9 in southeastern Diyarbakır province handed Leyla Güven 22 years and three months in prison, and issued an arrest warrant for her, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On June 4, the Turkish parliament revoked the seat of Leyla Güven.

The final judgments of the judicial proceeding on HDP lawmaker Güven was read out in the general assembly.

Güven was sentenced to six years and three months by a provincial court for being a member of an armed terror organization.

She was sent to prison, a day after parliament revoked her seat and legislative immunity.

After that, on June 9, a Turkish court ruled in favor of releasing Güven from prison

The HDP is accused of having links to the bloody-minded PKK terror group by the Turkish government.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







