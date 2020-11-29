Mike Tyson, Roy Jones exhibition bout ends in draw

An exhibition match between legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson and aging pugilist Roy Jones was ruled a draw by the World Boxing Council.

Tyson, 54, returned to the ring late Saturday for the first time in 15 years at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in the bout of eight two-minute rounds.

Rolling back the years, the two former world champions tried not to deliver any blows that would risk serious injury to the other.

After the bout, Tyson asked for a rematch against Jones, 51.

In 1997 Tyson was suspended from boxing after he bit off part of Evander Holyfield's ear in a match, but a court later restored his ring privileges.

Jones, whose last fight was two years ago, currently holds a record of 66 wins and nine defeats.