Bayern made to sweat for 3-1 win at Stuttgart

Kingsley Coman scored one goal and set up another as Bayern Munich came from a goal behind to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Saturday and defend their top spot in the Bundesliga.

It was the seventh consecutive game that Bayern conceded a goal, and their defensive weaknesses were repeatedly exposed by the quick-breaking Stuttgart team.

The hosts went in front in the 20th minute after Tanguy Coulibaly beat charging keeper Manuel Neuer to the ball to score.

Philipp Foerster should have doubled Stuttgart's lead when he shot wide from three metres, and Neuer was then lucky to be awarded a foul after losing possession in the box, allowing Foerster put the ball briefly in the net.

Instead, Bayern's Coman punished the home side, hitting them on the break to level in the 38th.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who had hit the post with a third-minute header, then drilled in his 12th league goal of the season on the stroke of halftime from a Coman assist to turn the game around.

Stuttgart kept carving out chances in the second half and Neuer did his best to keep the visitors in front. It was not until Douglas Costa's low shot in the 87th made it 3-1 that the Bavarians were able to breathe more easily.

Bayern, who face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week, are on 22 points with RB Leipzig second on 20 after beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-1. Borussia Dortmund dropped to third on 18 after suffering a shock 2-1 home loss to Cologne.











