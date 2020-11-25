Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 nominees unveiled

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 nominees have been revealed on Wednesday.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar and Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah are among the 11 nominees for Best FIFA Men's Player, FIFA said on website.

The world's football governing body said that the public voting on the FIFA.com is open until Dec. 9.

The 2020 awards will be handed to the winners on Dec. 17.

Best FIFA Men's Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich / Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Best FIFA Men's Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla)

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

Best FIFA Women's Player:

Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyon / Manchester City)

Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyon)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg / Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Olympique Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyon)

Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyon)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Wolfsburg / Atletico Madrid)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Best FIFA Women's Coach:

Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Juventus)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (Olympique Lyon)

Sarina Wiegman (Dutch national team)

FIFA Puskas Award

The nominees for the best goal of 2020 are as follows:

Shirley Cruz (Costa Rica - Panama / CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Ceara - Flamengo / Brazilian Serie A)

Jordan Flores (Shamrock Rovers - Dundalk / Irish Premier League)

Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres - Pumas / Mexican Liga MX)

Sophie Ingle (Arsenal - Chelsea / FA Women's Super League)

Zlatko Junuzovic (Rapid Wien - Red Bull Salzburg / Austrian Bundesliga)

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns - Cape Town / South African Premier Soccer League)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley / English Premier League)

Leonel Quinonez (Universidad Catolica - CSD Macara / Ecuadoran Serie A)

Luis Suarez (Barcelona - Mallorca / Spanish La Liga)

Caroline Weir (Manchester City - Manchester United / FA Women's Super League)