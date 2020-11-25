Barcelona qualify for Champions League last 16

Spanish football powerhouse Barcelona booked their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a 4-0 win Tuesday against Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv.

Barcelona secured the win with second-half goals at Kiev's NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

US right back Sergino Dest broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

The Spanish club's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite struck twice in the 57th and 70th minute.

Barcelona's French star Antoine Griezmann made it 4-0 for his team near the end of the match.

This season, Barcelona were flawless in the Champions League, winning all four of their matches to lead Group G with 12 points.

Italy's Juventus is chasing Barca with 9 points.

Both Barcelona and Juventus are into the last 16 stage.

Dynamo Kiev are currently in third spot with one point. The Ukrainian club has been eliminated from the Champions League.

Similar to Dynamo Kiev, Hungarian team Ferencvaros has one point. They were also eliminated from Europe's top-flight tournament.

Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros will fight against each other, as the team that clinches third spot in the group will secure a ticket for the second-tier UEFA Europa League.

The group phase in the Champions League will end next month as there are two games left for each team.

FORMAT

The winners and runners-up in the eight groups (A to H) will advance to the Champions League last 16.

Third-placed teams will enter the Europa League's knockout stage.

But those who come last will be out of the European campaign.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Group E:

Rennes (France) - Chelsea (England): 1-2 (Chelsea qualify for last 16)

Krasnodar (Russia) - Sevilla (Spain): 1-2 (Sevilla qualify for last 16)

Group F:

Lazio (Italy) - Zenit (Russia): 3-1

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Club Brugge (Belgium): 3-0

Group G:

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) - Barcelona (Spain): 0-4 (Barcelona qualify for last 16)

Juventus (Italy) - Ferencvaros (Hungary): 2-1 (Juventus qualify for last 16)

Group H:

Manchester United (England) - Medipol Basaksehir (Turkey): 4-1

Paris Saint-Germain (France) - RB Leipzig (Germany): 1-0