Atlanta Hawks acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Atlanta Hawks have acquired free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, the NBA franchise announced late Tuesday, without revealing the terms of the agreement.

"Bogdan has a great feel for the game, and we expect him to be a great fit for us with his high-level offensive skill set, experience and toughness," General Manager Travis Schlenk said.

The Serbian guard, 28, averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Sacramento Kings last season.

The Kings declined to match offer sheet for Bogdanovic, according to an NBA insider.

"The Sacramento Kings have declined to match the Atlanta Hawks' four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources tell ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.