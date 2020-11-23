Yusuf Yazıcı scores twice as Lille hammer Lorient 4-0

Turkish football star Yusuf Yazıcı scored twice to lead Lille to a 4-0 victory over Lorient in France's Ligue 1 on Sunday evening.

Luiz Araujo and Jonathan David were among other scorers for Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Following this victory, Lille are currently in second place with 22 points.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their third defeat this season in the league as they lost to Monaco 3-2 on Friday's away game.

Olympique Lyon defeated Angers with a 1-0 score to get the fifth victory in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain still kept their spot at the top of Ligue 1 with 24 points although they lost a game on matchday 11.

Olympique Lyon have 20 points, placing in third spot, while fourth-place Monaco collected 20 points.

Matchday 11 results:

Rennes - Bordeaux: 0-1

Monaco - Paris SG: 3-2

Stade Brest 29 - St Etienne: 4-1

Marseille - Nice: 0-0

Nantes - Metz: 1-1

Dijon - Lens: 0-1

Montpellier - Strasbourg: 4-3

Reims - Nimes Olympique: 0-1

Angers - Olympique Lyon: 0-1

Lille OSC - Lorient: 4-0







