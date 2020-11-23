LA Lakers, Marc Gasol reach 2-year contract - NBA insider

The Los Angeles Lakers and Marc Gasol have agreed to a two-year deal, an NBA insider announced on Monday.

"Marc Gasol is finalizing a deal to sign with the Lakers, sources tell me and @ZachLowe_NBA," Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

He added that "Cleveland is trading Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie to the Lakers in the deal."

Wojnarowski said the Lakers will send JaVale McGee and a future second-round pick to the Cavaliers.

Gasol, 35, averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 44 games for Toronto Raptors last season.

TATUM SIGNS UP WITH CELTICS

Jayson Tatum agreed to a five-year $195 million designated rookie max extension with Boston Celtics, the insider claimed.

"Tatum's extension includes a player option after the fourth year of the deal in 2025, the source tells ESPN," he said on Twitter.

Tatum, 22, averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season for Boston Celtics.