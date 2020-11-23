SPORT

Başakşehir to face Manchester United in Group H game

Medipol Başakşehir will take on English side Manchester United in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match.

The UEFA Champions League Group H match will kick off at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium at 2000GMT. 

Ovidiu Hategan from Romania will referee in the fourth group game.

The away team's Junior Caicara and Enzo Crivelli will be out of the game against the Red Devils due to their injuries. Two more Başakşehir players have been ruled out as they tested positive for coronavirus.

The Istanbul club have not disclosed identity of the infected players.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will not be on the pitch due to his injury. 

On Nov. 4, Başakşehir defeated the Red-Devils 2-1 to claim their first victory in the UEFA Champions League. 

Manchester United and Leipzig have collected six points each, while Paris Saint-Germain and Medipol Başakşehir currently have three points each.

In the other game of the group, Paris Saint-Germain will host RB Leipzig at Parc des Princes.

 Week 4 fixtures in Champions League

 Group A

Atletico Madrid - Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich - Salzburg

 Group B

 Borussia Monchengladbach - Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan - Real Madrid 

 Group C

Olympiakos - Manchester City

Olympique de Marseille - Porto

 Group D

Ajax - Midtjylland

Liverpool - Atalanta   

Group E

Rennes - Chelsea

Krasnodar - Sevilla

 Group F

Lazio - Zenit

Borussia Dortmund - Club Brugge

 Group G

Juventus - Ferencvaros

Dinamo Kiev - Barcelona

 Group H

Manchester United - Medipol Başakşehir

Paris Saint-Germain - Leipzig



