Başakşehir to face Manchester United in Group H game
Medipol Başakşehir will take on English side Manchester United in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match.
The UEFA Champions League Group H match will kick off at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium at 2000GMT.
Ovidiu Hategan from Romania will referee in the fourth group game.
The away team's Junior Caicara and Enzo Crivelli will be out of the game against the Red Devils due to their injuries. Two more Başakşehir players have been ruled out as they tested positive for coronavirus.
The Istanbul club have not disclosed identity of the infected players.
Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will not be on the pitch due to his injury.
On Nov. 4, Başakşehir defeated the Red-Devils 2-1 to claim their first victory in the UEFA Champions League.
Manchester United and Leipzig have collected six points each, while Paris Saint-Germain and Medipol Başakşehir currently have three points each.
In the other game of the group, Paris Saint-Germain will host RB Leipzig at Parc des Princes.
Week 4 fixtures in Champions League
Group A
Atletico Madrid - Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich - Salzburg
Group B
Borussia Monchengladbach - Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan - Real Madrid
Group C
Olympiakos - Manchester City
Olympique de Marseille - Porto
Group D
Ajax - Midtjylland
Liverpool - Atalanta
Group E
Rennes - Chelsea
Krasnodar - Sevilla
Group F
Lazio - Zenit
Borussia Dortmund - Club Brugge
Group G
Juventus - Ferencvaros
Dinamo Kiev - Barcelona
Group H
Manchester United - Medipol Başakşehir
Paris Saint-Germain - Leipzig