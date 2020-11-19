Former Turkish wrestler Karabacak dies of COVID-19 disease

Former Turkish wrestler Reşit Karabacak died of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. He was at age of 66.

The Turkish Wrestling Federation confirmed the death of the former European champion, offering condolences to his family and friends.

Karabacak was battling the COVID-19 in a Turkish hospital. He had a heart attack after contracting the virus.

His burial will take place in the western province of Bursa today.

Karabacak joined the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles in freestyle category.

After retiring from wrestling, Karabacak coached the Turkish national team.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu also expressed grief over the death of the former wrestler.



