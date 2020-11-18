Spain thrash Germany 6-0 in UEFA Nations League group game

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 on Tuesday in Seville to top Nations League Group A4 and reach next year's October finals.

There was a style and swagger to Spain's football not seen since they won back-to-back tournaments from 2008 to 2012 as Germany suffered their biggest defeat since 1931 and Manuel Neuer became the team's most capped keeper with 96 games.

"This is very disappointing to all of us," Manuel Neuer told TV broadcaster ARD.

"I'm part of the team. We messed up the game together. The body language and the communication were too little. We should have talked more, right after the first goal."

Luis Enrique's side took the lead when Alvaro Morata headed in Fabian Ruiz' corner. Before half-time Ferran Torres took the rebound from Dani Olmo's header and Rodri headed in another corner to score second and third goals respectively.

Only hamstring injuries of Sergio Canales and Sergio Ramos, forcing them both off, took the shine off of Spain's first half.

Spain maintained their domination after the break as Torres got a brace from Jose Gaya's cross and then completed his hat-trick thanks to another Olmo assist.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added the sixth from close range with a minute left to the final whistle.

"Every player dreams of scoring a hat-trick and to do it against Germany makes me very happy," Torres said.

"We never let them play. We took the initiative from the first minute. We knew it would be tough because they only needed to draw but we played the perfect game."

Looking ahead to the tournament's climax next year Torres added: "I am happy with my form this season and I just want things to continue this way. Now we can enjoy the result and then prepare for the final four."

Spain started well and won a free-kick on the edge of the area when Ilkay Gundogan was harshly judged to have kicked Olmo. Ramos took the free-kick but Neuer made the save. It was the first of 13 first half shots from Spain.

Luis Enrique had a blow only nine minutes into the game when Sergio Canales had to hobble off with a hamstring injury. But that meant Ruiz came on and it was his corner kick that found Morata to power it home with a firm header.

Morata almost doubled the lead when he turned in Torres' cross, but the flag was raised to rule the goal out.

Spain were creating problems down the German left side, and when Torres left Philipp Max behind his shot was pushed away by Neuer.

But Torres didn't miss his chance when he took the rebound after Dani Olmo hit the post to make it 2-0. Rodri nodded in the third from Ruiz' corner.

Germany brought on Jonathan Tah at the restart, but Spain remained on top. Neuer stopped the Spaniards' first effort to score a fourth goal, but couldn't avoid Torres brace.

Torres' hat-trick came a few minutes later, and Spain said the last word as Oyarzabal made it an historic six-goal margin victory.

Germany had their first shot on target on 76 minutes when Serge Gnabry hit the crossbar with a long shot.

"It's hard to explain, we saw that nothing worked for us," Germany coach Joachim Loew said.

"We wanted to be brave and play forward, but that didn't work. After the 1-0 we completely gave up our game concept. No organization, no communication."







