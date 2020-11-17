Milwaukee Bucks 'agree' to trade Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will acquire Turkish power forward Ersan Ilyasova in a trade with Milwaukee Bucks, an NBA insider claimed on Tuesday.

As part of the exchange deal, Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovic -- former Fenerbahce guard -- will join the Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The Bucks are trading Donte Divincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson in the deal to the Kings, sources said," he tweeted. "Kings will also send Justin James to the Bucks in the deal, per sources."

In his third stint with the Bucks, Ilyasova averaged 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in the 2019-2020 regular season.

Having joined the NBA in 2009, the 33-year-old also played for Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks will also acquire all-star point guard Jrue Holiday as part of a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, Shams Charania, an analyst at The Athletic NBA, said on Twitter.

In return for Holiday, the Pelicans will get Eric Bledsoe, George Hill along with two future draft pick swaps and three first-round picks, he added.













