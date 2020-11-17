Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez contracts coronavirus

Spanish football club Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan star Luis Suarez tested positive for the novel coronavirus Monday.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) confirmed the 33-year-old forward's condition in a statement.

Suarez was in the national team camp as Uruguay will face Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo on Nov. 17.

Uruguay is a member of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz and the national team's press officer Matias Faral also tested positive, but the other team members tested negative.

The federation added that the trio are now doing well but measures were taken for them.

Suarez is likely to miss Saturday's Spanish league match against his old team Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

In September, Suarez joined Atletico Madrid for a new challenge in his career, leaving Barcelona.

He is the third all-time leading scorer for Barcelona, netting 198 goals from 2014 to 2020.

Suarez helped Barcelona win the 2015 UEFA Champions League title and four La Liga trophies (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019).

He also lifted the 2011 Copa America with his nation.