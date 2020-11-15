Lakers agree in principle to acquire Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers aim to acquire German guard Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA insider Shams Charania said on Sunday.

"The Lakers are engaged in active talks on a deal to acquire Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder, which would send No. 28 pick in Draft to the Thunder, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium," Charania said on Twitter.

"Lakers and Thunder have agreement in principle on deal to send Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles, and No. 28 pick in Wednesday's Draft to OKC, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium," he added.

Charania also said that the LA Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder would not be able to formalize the framework of agreement until NBA's transaction moratorium is lifted on Monday.

Last season, Schroder averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and four assists for the Oklahoma City Thunder.





