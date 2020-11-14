Turkey to host Russia in UEFA Nations League

Turkey will host Russia in game 3 of the UEFA Nations League B Group on Sunday.

The match will kick off at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium at 8.00 p.m. local time (1700GMT) and will be refereed by Szymon Marciniak from Poland.

Turkey's Orkun Kokcu and Mert Cetin will miss the game due to their injuries.

In another group game, Hungary will face Serbia at Budapest's Ferenc Puskas stadium.

Russia are at the top of the group with eight points, with Hungary a close second with seven and Turkey in the third spot with three.

Serbia are at the bottom of the group with two points.

Turkey's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Medipol Basaksehir), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce)

Defenders: Caner Erkin, Nazim Sangare (Fenerbahce), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Zeki Celik (Lille), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Ozan Kabak (Schalke 04), Omer Bayram (Galatasaray)

Midfielders: Cengiz Under (Leicester City), Efecan Karaca (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), Dorukhan Tokoz (Besiktas), Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan), Irfan Can Kahveci, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Ozcan, Deniz Turuc (Medipol Basaksehir), Okay Yokuslu (Celta Vigo), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce), Yusuf Yazici (Lille)

Forwards: Burak Yilmaz (Lille), Cenk Tosun (Everton), Enes Unal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf)





