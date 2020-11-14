Milan Manager Pioli tests positive for virus

Italian football club Milan announced Saturday that head coach Stefano Pioli tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"AC Milan announces that Stefano Pioli has tested positive following a quick test carried out this morning. The health authorities have been informed, and the Coach, who is currently showing no symptoms, has gone into quarantine at home," Milan said in a statement.

"All other tests carried out by the squad and staff came back negative. As a result, today's training session has been canceled. Training ahead of the match with Napoli will resume on Monday, subject to the checks set out in the federal protocol," it added.

In October 2019, the Italian side hired the 55-year-old Pioli to replace former head coach Marco Giampaolo.

Milan are currently at the top of Serie A with 17 points after seven games.