Lance Stroll takes Turkish Grand Prix pole position

Racing Point's Lance Stroll took the pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday.

Canadian driver clinched his maiden pole position with 1'47''765 in Istanbul Park.

Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen, trailed 0.290 seconds behind Stroll, whereas Sergio Perez of Racing Point BWT Mercedes came third, 1.556 seconds behind Canadian driver.

"I can't really put it into words right now, I'm shocked! It's one of the biggest highlights of my career for sure, we dream about these moments growing up and it's pretty special!" Stroll was quoted by Formula 1's official Twitter account.

Lewis Hamilton will be at sixth spot to begin tomorrow's race.

10 DRIVERS ELIMINATED IN QUALIFYING SESSIONS

A total of 10 drivers were eliminated in qualifying sessions one and two in the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The qualifying session was red flagged after heavy rain made driving conditions hazardous at Istanbul Park Circuit.

Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Daniil Kvyat, George Russell, Romain Grosjean and Nicholas Latifi were eliminated during the first and second qualifying sessions.

The race will begin at 1010GMT on Sunday without spectators due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Having won nine races this season, Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton sits at the top of the drivers' standings with 282 points and is seeking the seventh Formula 1 title of his career in Istanbul.

Mercedes already claimed the constructors' championship for the seventh time in a row ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix.