SPORT

Turkish football team tests negative for coronavirus

SPORT Anadolu Agency
Published
TURKISH FOOTBALL TEAM TESTS NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

All members of the Turkish football team have tested negative for , the Turkish Football Federation announced Thursday.

Tests were carried out following Wednesday's friendly match with Croatia, which was drawn 3-3.

Croatia captain played the first half before finding out he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Croatian Football Federation said he was subbed off when the team's medical staff was given initial information about the "potentially positive result" during half-time.

The centre-back got re-tested later, and the infection was confirmed.

The 31-year-old, who also plays for Turkish club Beşiktaş, will remain in self-quarantine in Istanbul for the next few days.



More From A News

Contact Us