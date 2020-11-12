Turkish football team tests negative for coronavirus

All members of the Turkish football team have tested negative for coronavirus, the Turkish Football Federation announced Thursday.

Tests were carried out following Wednesday's friendly match with Croatia, which was drawn 3-3.

Croatia captain Domagoj Vida played the first half before finding out he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Croatian Football Federation said he was subbed off when the team's medical staff was given initial information about the "potentially positive result" during half-time.

The centre-back got re-tested later, and the infection was confirmed.

The 31-year-old, who also plays for Turkish club Beşiktaş, will remain in self-quarantine in Istanbul for the next few days.





