SPORT

Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus

SPORT Anadolu Agency
Published
BEŞIKTAŞ REPORT 5 MORE CASES OF CORONAVIRUS

Five more players of Turkish football club tested positive for COVID-19, the Istanbul club confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement, Beşiktaş said that two of those five players were currently in their national team camps.

The isolation and treatment process for the infected people have started immediately per the COVID-19 protocols, the club added.

The names of the infected players were not disclosed.

On Monday, the Turkish Super Lig club had announced their three players tested positive for the virus.






More From A News

Contact Us