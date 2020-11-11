Turkey draw 3-3 with Croatia in friendly

Turkey's national team drew 3-3 with Croatia in a friendly match thriller Wednesday at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Cenk Tosun converted a penalty shot in minute 23 to give Turkey a 1-0 lead but Ante Budimir gave a quick response to equalize the match.

Turkey regained the lead, thanks to a goal by Deniz Türüç to end the first half 2-1.

After the break, Croatia took control in the opening eleven minutes by scoring two goals via Mario Pasalic and Josip Brekalo.

But Cengiz Ünder leveled the score for the home team in minute 58 with the last goal of the match.





