Turkey to expand countrywide smoking restrictions
TURKEY Anadolu Agency
Published
Smoking will no longer be allowed on crowded streets and other public areas in Turkey starting Thursday, officials have announced.
In a circular to the governors of the country's 81 provinces, the Interior Ministry declared Wednesday that a smoking ban would be introduced in "areas like avenues, streets and stops where citizens are crowded."
The circular also included new measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic, including a stay-home order for people over 65 years old between 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m., local time.
Turkey has so far reported more than 402,000 COVID-19 cases, while over 344,000 of the patients have recovered from the disease which has claimed 11,613 lives in the country.