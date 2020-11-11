Norway vs Israel football match called off

A friendly match between the national football teams of Norway and Israel was canceled Wednesday after some members of the away team tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Following the coronavirus cases reported in the Israeli team on Tuesday, the Norwegian Football Federation said in a statement that the match would not take place as a result of consultations with health authorities.

It added that the infected players spent time with teammates before being brought under isolation, leading to increased risk for the rest of the players and staff of the two countries.

The match was supposed to take place at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion.