Injury time goal saves Lazio from loss to Juventus

Lazio on Sunday scored a very late goal against Juventus to secure a 1-1 draw in a top-flight Serie A division match in Rome.

Visitors Juventus drew first blood at Stadio Olimpico as Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 15th minute.

Juventus led the first half 1-0, but in the end could not maintain the lead.

Lazio leveled the score in 95th-minute injury time when Ecuadoran forward Felipe Caicedo's right-footed shot in the area beat Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Following the 1-1 draw in week 7, Lazio's points rose to 11 to sit in the number 9 spot in Serie A standings.

Title contenders Juventus had 13 points to come in 4th in the league table.

AC Milan are currently leading the league with 16 points. Milan will take on Verona on Sunday at home at San Siro Stadium.





