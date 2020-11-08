Over 2,500 new coronavirus patients reported in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,516 more novel coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Sunday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 395,255, the ministry said.

A total of 2,018 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 338,239, while the death toll rose by 84 to reach 10,887.

More than 141,944 more COVID-19 tests were carried out nationwide, bringing the total to over 15.12 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,740, with 4.7% this week suffering from pneumonia.

"Avoid crowded environments unless necessary. Pay attention to hygiene. Use a mask," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.25 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 50 million cases have been reported worldwide, with some 33 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.





