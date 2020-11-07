Fenerbahçe stunned at home by Konyaspor

Underdogs Ittifak Holding Konyaspor stunned Fenerbahçe 2-0 in a Turkish Super Lig match Saturday in Istanbul.

Konyaspor broke the deadlock in the second half, scoring the opener in minute 67 at Ulker Stadium when Serbian midfielder Marko Jevtovic fired a spectacular volley.

In minute 78, Konyaspor doubled the lead as Ukrainian forward Artem Kravets finished in the penalty area.

Konyaspor secured the shutout win in the week 8 match to shock the home team and give Fenerbahçe their first league loss of the 2020-21 season.

Fenerbahçe's four-match win streak in the league also ended.

The Yellow Canaries moved to second place in the league table with 17 points.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - a club from the Turkish Mediterranean - have 17 points but currently leads the standings with goal average.

Konyaspor moved up to the 10th spot with 9 points.

Saturday's results:

Kasımpaşa - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 2-2

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Göztepe: 1-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Trabzonspor: 1-1

Fenerbahçe - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-2