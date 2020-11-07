ANADOLU EFES BEAUBOIS BECOMES WEEKS MVP IN EUROLEAGUE

Anadolu Efes' Beaubois becomes week's MVP in EuroLeague
French guard Rodrigue Beaubois was named Saturday the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague's Most Valuable Player of the week.
"Making plays right through the final second of a thriller has earned Rodrigue Beaubois of Anadolu Efes Istanbul the second, very deserved, MVP of the Week honor of his six-season Turkish Airlines EuroLeague career," EuroLeague said on its website.
"Beaubois came off the bench to rally Efes to a 91-89 victory over visiting Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv on Thursday and sealed it with a blocked shot on Scottie Wilbekin's attempted three-point game-winner at the buzzer," it added.
Beaubois had 23 points, 7 assists and 3 steals Nov. 5 against Maccabi Playtika in Round 7 in Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.
The 32-year-old played for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2009-2013 seasons, winning the NBA Finals in 2011.
He has been a member of Anadolu Efes since 2018 and won the Turkish league championship in 2019.
Separately, Beaubois is a member of the French national team.