29 VIRUS CASES AT TURKEYS MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL CLUB

A lower-division Turkish football club reported on Saturday that 29 people on both the team and its staff had contracted the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Twitter, Adana Demirspor said that 24 players, two technical staffers, and three other personnel had tested positive in routine COVID-19 tests.

The news forced the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to postpone the team's Sunday's 1st league match with Istanbulspor in the Turkish metropolis.