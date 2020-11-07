29 VIRUS CASES AT TURKEYS MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL CLUB

SPORT

29 virus cases at Turkey's minor league football club

Anadolu Agency
Published
A Turkish football club reported on Saturday that 29 people on both the team and its staff had contracted the novel .

In a statement on Twitter, said that 24 players, two technical staffers, and three other personnel had tested positive in routine COVID-19 tests.

The news forced the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to postpone the team's Sunday's 1st league match with Istanbulspor in the Turkish metropolis.



