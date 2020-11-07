2 Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19

Two players of Spanish football giants Real Madrid have tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Saturday.

"Real Madrid C.F. informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning," read a club statement.

All other Real Madrid players, coaches, and club employees tested negative after two coronavirus tests on Friday and Saturday.

The Brazilian midfielder and Belgian winger will not be part of the Real Madrid squad that travels to Valencia for Sunday's league match.