TURKEYS MENS FREESTYLE WRESTLING TEAM WIN ZIOLKOWSKI PYTLASINSKI POLAND OPEN

Turkey's men's freestyle wrestling team won the Ziolkowski Pytlasinski Poland Open, the Turkish Wrestling Federation announced on Friday.

Hosts Poland finished second overall in the competition and Moldova came in third.

The Turkish men's team won four gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals to be crowned champions, the federation said in a statement.

On the event's second day, Erhan Yaylaci (92 kg) and Suleyman Karadeniz (97 kg) claimed gold, and Arif Ozen (92 kg) grabbed a silver medal in the men's division.

Selim Yasar and Fatih Erdin clinched a bronze medal each in the men's 86 kg class.

On the first day, Ahmet Duman (61 kg) and Fazli Eryilmaz (74 kg) won gold medals, while Recep Topal (61 kg) and Haydar Yavuz (70 kg) clinched silver.

Selahattin Kilicsallayan (65 kg), Servet Coskun (70 kg), Ramazan Sari (79 kg), Muhammed Nuri Kotanoglu (79 kg), and Ali Karaboga (57 kg) claimed a bronze medal each.

For the Turkish women's team, Evin Demirhan won a bronze medal in the 50 kg class.









