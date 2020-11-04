Anadolu Efes to host Maccabi Tel Aviv in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes will host Israeli club Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Thursday.

The Round 7 game will start at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome at 1730GMT.

The Istanbul side are currently in 12th spot with two wins and three losses in five games.

Their last outing was an 84-79 win over Olympiacos Piraeus, which saw Shane Larkin score 15 points in 20 minutes on his return to the floor.

With two wins and four losses in six games, Maccabi Tel Aviv currently sit in 14th place.

Thursday's EuroLeague fixtures:

Zenit St Petersburg - Olympiacos Piraeus

Anadolu Efes - Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

ALBA Berlin - Barcelona

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz - LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne