Leicester City beat Leeds United 4-1 in Premier League

Leicester City toppled Leeds United 4-1 in Monday's English Premier League match to move into the second place.

The visitors, Leicester City led the first half 2-0 at Elland Road with the goals scored by English winger Harvey Barnes and Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

In the early minutes of the second half, Leeds United narrowed the gap to one. Stuart Dallas' curling cross went inside of the Leicester City net.

English forward Jamie Vardy made it 3-1 for Leicester City in the 76th minute on a quick counter attack. Leicester City's Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder assisted Vardy.

Tielemans scored an injury-time penalty for his team to clinch 4-1 win over Leeds United in the match week 7.

Leicester City climbed to the second place in the league with 15 points, one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Leeds United are at the 12th spot with 10 points.

PREMIER LEAGUE REPORTS NEW COVID-19 CASES

Four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the organizers said in a statement on Monday, without revealing names.

Last week 1,446 players and club staff Ünderwent tests.

Those, who tested positive, will be in self-isolation for 10 days.





