Leipzig slip off top spot after Gladbach defeat

RB Leipzig lost 1-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday when their on-loan player Hannes Wolf scored against them as they slipped off top spot in the Bundesliga.

It was their first league defeat of the season and snapped Leipzig's nine-game unbeaten run away from home.

Gladbach's Alassane Plea wasted several good chances after the break before Wolf, who joined this season on loan from Leipzig, fired in from a Patrick Herrmann layoff on the hour.

The hosts should have scored again but Plea rattled the bar with a powerful shot. Leipzig, who were demolished 5-0 by Manchester United in the Champions League in midweek, were toothless apart from two first half Yussuf Poulsen efforts.

The result lifted Gladbach to fourth on 11 points after six games, with Leipzig dropping to third on 13, two behind new leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.












