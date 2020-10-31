Anadolu Efes beat Olympiacos 84-79 in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes beat Greece's Olympiacos 84-79 in Friday's Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 6.

Serbian guard Vasilije Micic scored 20 points for Anadolu Efes victory at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus. He also had 7 assists.

The other Anadolu Efes guards, Rodrigue Beaubois and Shane Larkin produced 15 points each.

Hassan Martin was Olympiacos' top scorer with 11 points.

The Greek team's playmaker guard Kostas Sloukas tallied 10 points and 7 assists, while Shaquielle McKissic scored 10 points as well.

Martin, Sloukas and McKissic were the only Olympiacos players scoring in double digits.

Anadolu Efes had two wins but three losses in the 2020-21 EuroLeague regular season.

The fifth round game against France's LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne will be played on Dec. 8 as it was previously postponed due to coronavirus cases in teams.

In the next game, Anadolu Efes will take on Israeli opponents Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in Istanbul on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile Olympiacos had 3-3 win/loss record this season.

The Greek club will visit Russia's Zenit St Petersburg in the Round 7 next week.