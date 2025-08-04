Turkish mythology-inspired series ‘Ilk Gokturk’ to premiere on HBO Max in early 2026

Ilk Gokturk (The First Gokturk), a new fantasy period series inspired by Turkish mythology, is set to premiere on HBO Max in early 2026.

The series chronicles the founding and rise of the Gokturk State, the first known Turkish empire to bear the name "Turk" in written history.

The first chapter, titled "Prologue," depicts the establishment of the state; the second delves into a darker chapter known as the Kursat Revolt; and the final episode depicts the empire's final era, Alper Caglar, director of the series, told Anadolu.

Caglar explained that the production involved extensive preparation, including the construction of a 50-meter-wide gladiator arena in the Turkish city of Kayseri—the largest ever built in Türkiye—designed by renowned production designer Sonja Klaus, known for her work on Prometheus and Gladiator.

- Actors from every Turkic state

"Turks united to reject subjugation," Caglar told Anadolu. "Though fiercely independent, they came together under a centralized authority for their freedom."

He added that the Gokturk State controlled the Silk Road and held one of the largest empires in history, stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Caspian Sea and beyond.

Casting for the series also includes actors from all Turkic republics and regions, reflecting the shared cultural heritage.

Deniz Sasmaz Oflaz, Warner Bros. Discovery's vice president of local original productions and streaming operations for Türkiye, told The Hollywood Reporter in April that the show is "our biggest period drama and one of the first series that relates to Turkish history—the story of the Turks."

She described it as a Western-style storytelling akin to Kingdom of Heaven and The Lord of the Rings, adding that it has potential for multiple seasons and spin-offs like Game of Thrones.

Caglar noted the series focuses on realism, using fewer mythological elements than typical fantasy productions, and that all costumes and materials were sourced from Türkiye.

He pointed out that, while history frequently remembers Turks as great conquerors, this series focuses on a small, dispersed Turkic population of about 200,000 around 550 AD, surrounded by vast empires such as China, Iran, and Rome.



Caglar explained that their journey, like that of underdog heroes in Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings, is intended to inspire audiences.

The term "Turk" first appears in written records from this era, where they called themselves the Turkic Khaganate. The name "Gokturk" was adopted later, beginning in the Ottoman period, he added.







