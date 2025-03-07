News Screen Meghan announces season two of Netflix lifestyle series

Meghan announces season two of Netflix lifestyle series

Undeterred by the scathing reviews received by the first season of her lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex has announced that a second season is in the works.

"With Love, Meghan" launched on the streaming platform on Tuesday after being delayed from January because of the Los Angeles wildfires.



Just hours later, Meghan officially launched her As Ever brand, with her updated website revealing her first products were her raspberry jam, and the flower sprinkles she repeatedly promotes throughout the show.



But the eight-part series, which sees the former "Suits" actress give hosting tips and cooking with her celebrity friends, has been savaged by critics.



One review in The Guardian described it as a "gormless lifestyle filler" and "so pointless it might be the Sussexes' last TV show," while The Telegraph gave it two stars and branded it "insane" and an "exercise in narcissism."



The second season is coming in the autumn, and has already finished filming, according to Netflix.



Meghan posted on her Instagram stories on Friday with a video of her wearing a hat with the writing "lettuce romaine calm" on and grinning, then turning and putting her hands in the air.



The caption on the Instagram story said: "Lettuce romaine calm ... or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"



The story was shortly followed by a post on her Instagram with a reel with clips of her cooking and the caption: "Oh, how I love ASMR!



"If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!



"Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix"



Her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, who is also the duke of Sussex, makes just one appearance at the end of the first season's final episode when he joins Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland and friends for an outdoor celebratory brunch.



In what is likely to be seen as a nod to the restrictions she felt within the royal family, Meghan raises a toast, saying: "This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I get to share and I've been able to learn from all of you.



"So I just thank you for all the love and support.



"And here we go, there's a business. All of that is just part of that creativity that I've missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me."



The show is being viewed as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020, with their most successful output being their controversial "Harry & Meghan" documentary, which features accusations against the royal family.



The duchess renamed her lifestyle brand As Ever, switching from the name American Riviera Orchard just weeks before the launch after facing trademarking setbacks, with Netflix now a new partner in her business.



As Ever trademark applications include a vast range of products from shower gels, incense, pet shampoo and gardening trowels to cutlery, stationery, diaries, paper party decorations, wrapping paper, ornamental non-precious stones, bird houses, honey stirrers, jams, marmalades and tea sets.



