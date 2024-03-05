News Screen 'Celebrity Big Brother' UK reboot launches to 2.8 million viewers

According to overnight ratings, the revival of "Celebrity Big Brother" on UK screens attracted an audience of 2.8 million viewers, as reported by broadcaster ITV. The show, which featured famous personalities such as Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and Fern Britton sharing a house with Princess Kate of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith, reached its highest point at 3.2 million viewers across multiple devices.

Published March 05,2024

The celebrity version of "Big Brother" follows the rebooted civilian iteration, which launched on ITV in October 2023 after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.



Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Kate Middleton's mother, has said he hopes to show his "fun, caring and devilish" side on the show and not the "villain" he is portrayed as.



He is one of the contestants in danger of eviction after Osbourne chose three housemates who made the "worst first impression."



Former "X Factor" judges Osbourne and Walsh, who appeared on the ITV show alongside Simon Cowell for many years, reunited on TV as they became the first stars to enter the house and were tasked with a "secret mission."



The pair were given a "secret lair" to judge the celebrities as they entered the house and later Osbourne was tasked with choosing three to place in the "danger zone" at risk from the first eviction.



They also chose "Ibiza Weekender" star David Potts and British TV presenter Zeze Millz.



Tuesday's episode will see Osbourne choose one of the three housemates to automatically face the public vote this week.



Also among the housemates are "Strictly Come Dancing" professional Nikita Kuzmin, "Love Island" winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and "Coronation Street" star Colson Smith.







