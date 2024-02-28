Walt Disney, Reliance merge businesses in India

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency SCREEN
Published February 28,2024
The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday a strategic joint venture with Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited.

The joint venture will combine the businesses of Disney-owned Star India with Viacom18, in which Reliance Industries has a majority stake.

"As part of the transaction, the media undertaking of Viacom18 will be merged into Star India Private Limited through a court-approved scheme of arrangement," Disney said in a statement.

While Reliance has agreed to invest $1.4 billion into the joint venture for its growth strategy, the transaction values the venture at $8.5 billion, it added.

After the completion of the transaction, the joint venture will be controlled and owned 16.34% by Reliance, 46.82% by Viacom18, and 36.84% by Disney.