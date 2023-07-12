Disney world summer season sees unprecedented lull

Data from a travel company that tracks wait times at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, showed that the Fourth of July, which is Independence Day in the United States, was one of the quietest weekends in nearly a decade.

Travel advisors and analysts attribute the decrease in visitor numbers to Disney's recent price increases and their strategy of maximizing profit with fewer visitors.

According to data from Touring Plans, a company that tracks wait times at Disney World and Disneyland amusement parks in California, the wait times for rides have significantly decreased in recent weeks.

Analysts attribute the shorter wait times to the lower number of visitors at the theme parks.







