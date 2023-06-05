Spider-Man sequel clinches 2nd-biggest animated IMAX opening in history

The sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse scored the second-biggest animated IMAX global opening in history by earning $20 million over the weekend, according to film industry magazine Boxoffice Pro.

The much-anticipated sequel to a 2018 superhero blockbuster grabbed $13.5 million on IMAX theatres domestically, or 11.2% of the US market, the magazine said Monday.

The movie clinched $6.5 million overseas, including $2.7 million in China, or 16.5% of the film's Chinese box office, on only 1% of screens, Boxoffice Pro said in a statement.

The animation, however, fell short of overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opened in April and earned $21.6 million in its opening weekend.

"The incredible market share we've seen lately with animated films-in some cases double what we've historically averaged with animated releases-speaks to the expanding demand for IMAX with new audiences," IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement.

IMAX uses 70 millimeter film, far larger than the standard 35 millimeter motion picture film format, thus offering higher resolution on a bigger screen and better sound than standard theatres.

Including standard theatres, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse posted a $120.5 million opening during the weekend in the US alone-more than three times its predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which racked up $35.3 million five years ago in its opening.

By reaping $88.1 million overseas, the sequel globally garnered $208.6 million in its opening weekend, according to Boxoffice Pro.

That total figure places the sequel on the no. 52 spot for opening weekend of all time and number eight for biggest animated opening weekend in history, it added.




















