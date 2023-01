Steven Spielberg won the Golden Globe for best director Tuesday for his very personal epic "The Fabelmans."

He beat out a field of Hollywood royalty for the honor: James Cameron for "Avatar: The Way of Water," Baz Luhrmann for "Elvis," Martin McDonagh for comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for their quirky "Everything Everywhere All at Once."