News Screen 'Doctor Who' fans receive Christmas Day teaser clip

'Doctor Who' fans receive Christmas Day teaser clip

DPA SCREEN Published December 25,2022 Subscribe

The BBC has given a glimpse of the forthcoming "Doctor Who" mini-series which is set to air in 2023, in celebration of the show's 60th anniversary.



The one-minute teaser clip features footage of David Tennant as the 14th Time Doctor, and Catherine Tate who returns as Donna Noble, in the trilogy of anniversary episodes.



The BBC also disclosed that Jacqueline King and Karl Collins will reprise their roles as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, while Ruth Madeley joins the cast as Shirley Anne Bingham.



The trailer, which landed on Christmas Day, begins with a view of London at night as the Tardis thrums before landing in an alleyway.



Tate says: "Sometimes I think there's something missing. Like I had something lovely and it's gone."



Meanwhile Tennant says: "I don't know who I am any more." He later adds: "I don't believe in destiny but if destiny exists then it is heading for Donna Noble. If she ever remembers she will die."



The mini-series is expected to explain why The Doctor has regenerated, which leads to another regeneration into the 15th Doctor, played by "Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa.



The teaser clip features Gatwa sporting a moustache, saying: "Will someone tell me what the hell is going on here?"



It also features US guest star Neil Patrick Harris' character declaring: "The show is just beginning. Worldwide premiere."



This month it was announced that "Coronation Street" star Millie Gibson would play Gawtwa's on-screen companion Ruby Sunday, who will travel alongside him as they embark on a new set of adventures.



The BBC said "Doctor Who" will return in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary – with Tennant as the 14th Doctor.



Gatwa will then take control of the Tardis, with his first episode airing over the festive period in 2023.









