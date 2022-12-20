Turkish TV series Love Is in the Air ranks most popular in Russia in 2022

A Turkish drama series has claimed the bragging rights of being the most popular TV series this year in Russia.

The series Love Is in the Air (Sen Çal Kapımı) got the highest ratings over the course of 2022, according to Russian film and TV website Kino.Mail.Ru.

Love Is in the Air, starring Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin, tells the story of a girl who dreams of going to Italy for her studies.

Her plans get an unexpected twist when she gets an offer to pretend to be a fiancee of the owner of a renowned architect firm for two months in return for getting paid for her travel, food, education, and stay in Italy.