Mercedes' George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes' George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, on Sunday.
The 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix was held at the Red Bull Ring on a track 4.3 kilometers (2.6 miles) long in the country's southeast.
Russell, 26, clinched his second career victory to complete the race at 1:24:22, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri came in second --1.90 seconds behind -- and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third at 4.53 seconds behind Russell.
Dutch driver Max Verstappen was involved in a collision with Great Britain's Lando Norris.
This year's 12th race will be held at the Silverstone Circuit on July 7.
1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 237 points
2. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 156
3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 150
4. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 135
5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 118
1. Red Bull: 355 points
2. Ferrari: 291
3. McLaren: 268
4. Mercedes: 196
5. Aston Martin: 58