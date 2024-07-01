Mercedes' George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes' George Russell celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix. (REUTERS Photo)

Mercedes' George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, on Sunday.

The 71-lap Austrian Grand Prix was held at the Red Bull Ring on a track 4.3 kilometers (2.6 miles) long in the country's southeast.

Russell, 26, clinched his second career victory to complete the race at 1:24:22, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri came in second --1.90 seconds behind -- and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third at 4.53 seconds behind Russell.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen was involved in a collision with Great Britain's Lando Norris.

This year's 12th race will be held at the Silverstone Circuit on July 7.

TOP 5 DRIVERS IN 2024 STANDINGS:



1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 237 points

2. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 156

3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 150

4. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 135

5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 118

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS:



1. Red Bull: 355 points

2. Ferrari: 291

3. McLaren: 268

4. Mercedes: 196

5. Aston Martin: 58