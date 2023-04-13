HYUNDAIS IRISH DRIVER CRAIG BREEN DIES IN RALLY TESTING

Hyundai's Irish driver Craig Breen has died in testing for this month's Croatia Rally, the World Rally Championship team announced on Thursday.

Breen, 33, made his WRC debut in 2009 and had clinched a career-best second place in last month's Rally of Sweden.

The Croatia Rally, the fourth event of the season, is scheduled to take place on April 20-23.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally," the team said.

"Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans.

"Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time," it added.

Breen sat out the season-opening Rally of Monte Carlo in January as well as last month's Mexico Rally as he was alternating in Hyundai's third car with Spaniard Dani Sordo this year.







