2.1 million people in Gaza need protection during winter: Palestinian minister

Around 2.1 million people in the Gaza Strip need protection and humanitarian assistance during winter amid continued displacement, deteriorating living conditions and Israeli restrictions on relief supplies, a Palestinian minister said Monday.

Social Development Minister Samah Hamad made the remarks during a news conference at the Government Communication Center in Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

Hamad said approximately 30% of relief and shelter supplies remain stranded at border crossings due to Israeli measures, preventing their delivery to Gaza.

She stressed that addressing the humanitarian crisis requires not only funding but also ensuring the entry of relief supplies, shelter materials, winter essentials and repair equipment.

DISPLACEMENT



According to Hamad, more than 1.76 million people, representing 84% of Gaza's population, are living in overcrowded displacement sites.

She said over 65% of families are staying in tents and temporary shelters, while more than 370,000 housing units have been damaged or destroyed.

More than 300,000 families lack adequate protection against cold weather and rainfall, she added.

Hamad said Gaza urgently needs 200,000 tents and 200,000 tarpaulins to meet shelter requirements.

She also reported 19 deaths linked to hypothermia over the past two years.

The minister warned of increasing risks of flooding and rainwater accumulation at more than 1,600 displacement sites, while 80% of Gaza's water infrastructure requires repairs.

The Israeli army has killed more than 74,000 people and injured over 175,000 since October 2023 in a deadly assault on Gaza that has left the entire territory in ruins.