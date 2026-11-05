Syria dismantles ISIS cell involved in attacks, assassinations in Aleppo

Syrian authorities dismantled a cell affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group in the northern province of Aleppo that was involved in attacks and assassinations, a security source said Thursday.

The General Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with the Internal Security Forces, dismantled the cell involved in "a series of attacks and assassinations in the province," the source told Syria's state-run Alikhbariah TV.

The source did not disclose the number of cell members, where they operated in Aleppo or details about the attacks and assassinations attributed to them.

Syrian security forces previously announced on Sept. 27 that they had dismantled an ISIS cell whose activities began in Raqqa and later expanded to Aleppo, Idlib and Homs, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Authorities said at the time that the cell had carried out kidnappings, planted explosive devices and conducted assassinations.

Four of its leaders were detained in Raqqa along with several members in other provinces, while explosives prepared for attacks were seized, according to SANA.

On July 28, Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba also announced the arrest of members of two ISIS cells in Aleppo that he said were behind operations in the Al-Bab and Al-Rai areas.

One cell assassinated a guard at a government facility and attempted to target a Defense Ministry official, while the other was allegedly planning attacks against military personnel and government facilities.

In November 2025, Damascus joined the US-led international coalition against ISIS, which was established in 2014 and has carried out operations against the group in Syria and Iraq.



