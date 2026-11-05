Jordanian policeman killed, officer injured in ‘terrorist attack’ in Amman

A Jordanian policeman was killed and an officer injured Thursday in what authorities described as a "terrorist attack" in the capital Amman, according to the Public Security Directorate.

The directorate identified the slain policeman as Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf al-Salayta.

Its spokesperson said the suspect attacked and stabbed Jawad Ali Khalaf al-Salayta with a sharp object on Medina Street in Amman at around 12.20 pm local time (0920GMT).

A police patrol intervened and arrested the suspect, while the officer leading the patrol sustained facial injuries during the confrontation, the statement said.

Al-Salayta was taken to a hospital, where he later died, while the injured officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

The directorate said initial investigations indicated that the suspect had intended and planned to carry out what it described as a "terrorist act" against Public Security personnel.

Shortly before releasing the details, the Public Security Directorate had announced that the personnel had been killed in an attack with a sharp object in the capital, saying an investigation had been launched.





