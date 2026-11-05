Israeli army raids southern Syria’s Quneitra countryside

The Israeli army raided the village of Al-Hurriya in the northern countryside of Syria's southern Quneitra province with vehicles Thursday, according to Alikhbariah TV.

An Israeli force comprising nine military vehicles raided the village, without providing details on its movements, said an Alikhbariah correspondent.

It was not immediately clear how long the incursion lasted or whether it involved searches or arrests. The Israeli army did not comment.

Al-Hurriya lies near the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, most of which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out incursions in the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, including setting up military checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing agricultural land.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into areas of southern Syria despite a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, saying the incursions violate the country's sovereignty and the disengagement agreement.





