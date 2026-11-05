Israeli army fires 2 artillery shells in rural area southwest of Damascus

The Israeli army on Thursday fired two artillery shells on the outskirts of a rural village southwest of Damascus, according to Syrian Alikhbariah TV.

An Alikhbariah correspondent said the two shells landed in agricultural areas on the outskirts of the village of Beit Jinn.

The broadcaster said Israeli forces had also fired three artillery shells Wednesday at the outskirts of the Al-Mantara Dam area in central Quneitra.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into areas of southern Syria despite a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, saying the incursions violate the country's sovereignty and the disengagement agreement.