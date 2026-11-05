Iran claims it downed 2 US reconnaissance drones over Qeshm Island

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it had brought down two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

In two separate statements, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force used advanced electronic warfare systems to disable the drones over the island, bringing the total number of MQM-170 drones it claimed to have downed to six.

The statements did not provide further details about the incidents.

Iran previously claimed to have brought down four US MQM-170 drones in the Strait of Hormuz area during the ongoing conflict.

The latest incidents come amid continued military tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28.





